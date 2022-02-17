LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people are facing several charges after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and guns in their vehicle.

The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force (LCDTF) said they, along with Florence Police, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI Safe Street Task Force Officers, got a search warrant for a home in the 300 block of Rocky Ford Lane.

LCDTF Director Chuck Hearn said two suspects left the home in a vehicle and were followed by agents who eventually stopped the vehicle on Cox Creek Parkway in Florence. He said during the search, with the help of Florence K-9 Officers, they found over a pound of methamphetamine hidden in the dash area along with two handguns, marijuana, scales, and over $1,600.

The home was also searched where more meth, marijuana, scales, multiple long guns, and multiple handguns were found, according to Hearn.

Cory Houston Burbank and Kimberly Marie Hatfield were arrested and charged Wednesday.

Burbank was charged with:

Trafficking in methamphetamine (ICE)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Second degree unlawful possession possession of marijuana

Pistol without a permit

Hatfield was charged with:

Trafficking in methamphetamine (ICE)

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Second degree unlawful possession possession of marijuana

Pistol without a permit

Kimberly Hatfield and Cory Burbank

Hearn said about 20 law enforcement officers assisted with the search and investigation. He added that more arrests and charges are expected.