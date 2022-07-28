Two people are facing multiple charges after the Florence Police Department says they worked together to buy a trailer with a stolen credit card.

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people are facing multiple charges after the Florence Police Department (FPD) says they worked together to buy a trailer with a stolen credit card.

19-year-old Camden Rainey of Huntsville and 22-year-old Jamal Gilbert of Athens were arrested on Wednesday, July 28.

According to authorities, the two had tried to buy an all-terrain vehicle and trailer, valued at around $31,400, from a local Florence business. The transaction seemed a little suspicious, so the business called the police to make a report.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that Rainey had a credit card belonging to a New York resident. They also found that Gilbert was part of the theft plan.

After buying the vehicle and trailer, the two were arrested immediately.

Camden Rainey

(Florence Police Dept.)

Rainey was charged with first-degree theft of property, four counts of second-degree possessing a forged instrument, identity theft and third-degree forgery. Her bond was set at $71,000.

Gilbert was charged with first-degree criminal conspiracy to commit theft of property. His bond was set at $15,000.

According to the FPD, both are in the custody of the Lauderdale County Detention Center.