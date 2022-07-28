FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people are facing multiple charges after the Florence Police Department (FPD) says they worked together to buy a trailer with a stolen credit card.
19-year-old Camden Rainey of Huntsville and 22-year-old Jamal Gilbert of Athens were arrested on Wednesday, July 28.
According to authorities, the two had tried to buy an all-terrain vehicle and trailer, valued at around $31,400, from a local Florence business. The transaction seemed a little suspicious, so the business called the police to make a report.
Through their investigation, detectives learned that Rainey had a credit card belonging to a New York resident. They also found that Gilbert was part of the theft plan.
After buying the vehicle and trailer, the two were arrested immediately.
Rainey was charged with first-degree theft of property, four counts of second-degree possessing a forged instrument, identity theft and third-degree forgery. Her bond was set at $71,000.
Gilbert was charged with first-degree criminal conspiracy to commit theft of property. His bond was set at $15,000.
According to the FPD, both are in the custody of the Lauderdale County Detention Center.