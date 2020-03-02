18 pounds of cocaine seized in Colbert County drug bust

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A Tuscumbia man is facing drug charges after state authorities said they found 18 pounds of cocaine in a vehicle.

Terrell Clayton Brown, 50, was arrested Friday, according to our news partner AL.com.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said agents learned a large quantity of cocaine would be delivered in Muscle Shoals. Agents arrived at that location and approached Brown, and said they found several ounces of cocaine in the driver’s area of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up more than 18 pounds of cocaine worth more than $800,000, authorities told AL.com.

Brown was booked into the Colbert County Jail on a charge of trafficking cocaine.