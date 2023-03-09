FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A community event this weekend will not only fill your stomach and your heart, but also benefits a local cause in the process.

The 14th Annual Coats Farm Benefit Horseback Trail Ride & Auction kicks off with a yard sale Friday, March 10, and all other events happening on Saturday, March 11, benefitting the North Alabama Christian Children’s Home (NACCH) and local foster kids.

Robert Coats, owner of the 200-acre farm, and a former foster parent himself started the tradition nearly 15 years ago. He also had a hand in helping to form the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Posse.

The yard sale starts at 8 a.m. in the barn on Friday. The horseback trail ride starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the silent auction getting underway soon after at 9:30. A list of silent auction items can be seen here.

Chicken and goat stew, hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ, ham and beans will all be served starting at 11 a.m., along with homemade peach and apple fried pies available for purchase.

The “big auction” will be held outside at 12:15 p.m., with furniture, sports memorabilia, antiques, tools, appliances, horse tack, grass seed, handcrafted items and much more. You can find a full list of live auction items here.

There won’t be a cost to access the trails, though you will need to bring your own horse.

While the event is free, a donation box is available to leave any amount for the children’s home. Organizers also welcome anyone who is just hungry.

For more information on the event, you can call Don Williams, NACCH Director, at (256) 366-3327 or visit their website here.

You can also stay up-to-date on any changes by visiting the NACCH Facebook page.