MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – One juvenile was arrested following a threat made against Muscle Shoals City Schools (MSCS) Monday night.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, Muscle Shoals Police Department (MSPD) and MSCS were made aware of a screenshot taken of a text message that contained a threat to the school system, MSPD said in a press release.

Detectives were able to identify and arrest the 13-year-old believed to be behind the threat around 9:30 p.m. They were turned over to juvenile authorities.

Alabama law prohibits identifying the juvenile.

The incident has been “thoroughly investigated,” and no evidence of an active threat was found, according to police.