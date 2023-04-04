LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force seized roughly 64,000 fentanyl pills and four pounds of marijuana during a raid at a hotel room in Florence.

Authorities say they found around 16 grams of crack cocaine and 60 grams of fentanyl pills during a warrant search at a house on Plum St. in Florence on April 3.

This led agents to seek out a search warrant for a hotel room. Once inside the hotel, agents found approximately 11 pounds of fentanyl pills and four pounds of marijuana.

Authorities said the street value of the fentanyl is estimated to be over $640,000.

Agents arrested three people in connection with the incident.

Malek Fonte Harris was charged with trafficking fentanyl and possession of marijuana. Desmond Deshawn Powers was charged with trafficking fentanyl and trafficking marijuana. Tiffiani Chimere Harris was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Tiffani Chimere Harris Courtesy: Lauderdale County Drug Task Force

Desmond Deshawn Powers Courtesy: Lauderdale County Drug Task Force

Malek Fonte Harris Courtesy: Lauderdale County Drug Task Force

Authorities say more charges as well as people charged could come as they are still investigating the situation.