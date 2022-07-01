FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities in Lauderdale County are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in an overnight shooting.

Sgt. Cliff Billingsley with the Florence Police Department say that officers responded to a call for a shooting at 214 Holt Avenue around 9:15 Thursday night.

Officers found Darrious Marqua Smith inside the home with wounds. He was taken to the North Alabama Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to Billingsley, Smith’s death has been ruled a homicide, and detectives are working to gather evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6583 or Dispatch at 256-760-6610.

You can also text a tip to 274637 using the keyword “FPDTIP” plus the message.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 256-386-8685.

Billingsley says the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.