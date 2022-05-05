TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — A death investigation is underway after one person was killed in the early morning hours of Thursday in Tuscumbia, according to officials.

Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque confirms one person was fatally stabbed, but would not comment further on the investigation until the family has been notified.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan says one person is in custody in connection to the incident.

Around midnight Thursday morning, authorities were called to the area of Monroe Drive, about one block West of Main Street.

The Tuscumbia Police Department will be leading the investigation to determine what events led to the deadly incident.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.