LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Waterloo on Saturday night.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, two deputies responded to a caller who said their caretaker was being abusive. The call led officers to a home in Waterloo on County Road 126 around 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, the caretaker, an unidentified man, confronted deputies and pulled out a rifle. Officers then shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Florence Police is investigating the incident, and both deputies have been placed on administrative leave.