1 killed, child injured after boat capsizes in Cane Creek

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – One person was killed in a boating accident Saturday morning.

Colbert County EMA Director Michael David Smith confirmed to News 19 that a boat capsized at Cane Creek.

A child was taken to a local hospital as well.

