1 killed, child injured after boat capsizes in Cane Creek Shoals
Posted: Jan 16, 2021 / 12:42 PM CST

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – One person was killed in a boating accident Saturday morning. Colbert County EMA Director Michael David Smith confirmed to News 19 that a boat capsized at Cane Creek. A child was taken to a local hospital as well.