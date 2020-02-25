1 killed after Tuesday morning officer-involved shooting in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Tuscumbia Police said one person was killed early Tuesday morning after an officer-involved shooting.

According to Police Chief Tony Logan, officers responded to a suspicious person banging on doors at multiple apartments in the Trenholm Heights complex on Trenholm Memorial Drive.

Officers stated they found somebody who began shooting at them.

The person ran from the first exchange and fired on officers again in the area of South Mulberry and 10th Street.

Police said the State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist.