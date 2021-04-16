1 killed, 3 injured in four-car Colbert County wreck

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A wreck in Colbert County left one person dead and three others injured.

Alabama State Troopers said Craig Bonney, 55, was killed after the Dodge Ram he was driving collided head-on with a Freightliner semi-truck.

Troopers added that Bonney was attempting to pass two other vehicles in a no-passing zone on a hillside prior to the crash.

Bonney was pronounced dead at the scene, on Alabama Highway 247 at mile marker 19, approximately 11 miles west of Tuscumbia.

A passenger in the Ram suffered severe injuries and was taken to North Alabama Medical Center.

After colliding with the Ram, the Freightliner crossed the centerline and hit a Chevy Impala.

The driver of the Freightliner was taken to Helen Keller hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the Impala was airlifted to Huntsville for treatment.

A Dodge Ram 3500 suffered minor damage from debris in the roadway.