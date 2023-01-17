TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was killed and several others injured in a three-vehicle crash in Tuscumbia Tuesday.

According to the Tuscumbia Police Department (TPD), the crash happened at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of East 6th Street and King Street. Witnesses at the scene told police a Chevrolet Corsica didn’t stop at the intersection — resulting in a crash with a Ford F-250 and a Dodge Ram 1500 in the other lane.

The driver of the Corsica, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger into the Corsica was sent to the hospital with critical injuries, while those in the other vehicles sustained minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash remains open.