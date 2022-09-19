MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – A woman was killed and a man injured in a Muscle Shoals motorcycle wreck Friday night, according to Muscle Shoals Police Department.

Officials said they were called to reports of a traffic accident in the area of Ashley Drive in the Cornelius Landing subdivision around 9:30 p.m.

38-year-old Cassandra Joy Seal, of Muscle Shoals, was pronounced dead at the scene. 34-year-old Aaron Matthew Steber, of Muscle Shoals, was taken to Huntsville Hospital. MSPD officials said he is expected to make a full recovery based on information given to them by hospital personnel.

Due to the severity of the accident and injuries, the decision was made to call Traffic Homicide Investigators to the scene, according to police.

Traffic Homicide Investigators will work to determine what caused the accident, if the cause of death was accidental or if it should result in anyone being charged in connection with Seal’s death.