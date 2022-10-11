One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer is in the hospital after a crash late Monday night in Colbert County. (Tuscumbia Police Department)

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer is in the hospital after a crash late Monday night in Colbert County.

According to Tuscumbia Chief of Police Tony Logan, the department received a call about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Hawk Pride Mountain Road in Tuscumbia around 8:16 p.m.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered the car involved was one of their own.

Logan says the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) was immediately notified per protocol when an on-duty officer is involved in a serious incident.

Colbert County Deputy Coroner Matt Moore pronounced the pedestrian dead on the scene. The officer driving the marked Tuscumbia police vehicle was taken by Keller EMS to a nearby landing zone at the New Bethel Elementary School.

Logan says AirEvac landed and took the officer to Huntsville Hospital, where their condition is unknown.

ALEA officials will continue to investigate the incident.

Chief Logan says the department’s thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of everyone involved.