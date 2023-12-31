FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Florence woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on Lauderdale County Road 65, just outside of Killen, an ALEA spokesperson said.

Regina L. Jones, 62, was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in veered from the road, struck a ditch and became submerged in a body of water.

The driver of the vehicle was injured and taken to the North Alabama Medical Center.

ALEA will continue to investigate the crash.