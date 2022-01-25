1 charged with attempted murder in Avalon Park shooting

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Muscle Shoals Police Department (MSPD) says one man is in custody following a shooting that happened on Sunday night at Avalon Park Apartments.

MSPD confirmed 19-year-old Elisiah Jawan Willis of Tuscumbia was arrested and charged with attempt to commit murder along with several drug-related charges, including unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of first-degree possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the apartments and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. According to MSPD Chief Clint Reck, the man was taken to North Alabama Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, police say.

Earlier this week, Reck stated that investigators met with witnesses at the scene and were able to get a description of the vehicle that left the scene and the name of a person of interest involved in the shooting. Agencies across the state were notified of the vehicle’s description.

The vehicle was found later that night in Madison County by authorities.

During a traffic stop, Alabama State Troopers, Madison Police officers, and Madison County Sheriff’s deputies took three people into custody without incident, Reck said. They were transported to the Muscle Shoals Police Department as persons of interest related to the shooting.

Willis is being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $165,000 bond.