WHNT News 19 This Morning
Shoals
Tennessee Valley school systems planning ahead in case of coronavirus closure
Video
Some roads in Leighton still experiencing flooding
Video
UNA announces two programs to be renamed after alumni
Video
UNA takes precautions as COVID-19 spreads across the country
Video
The Kiwanis Club of Florence 69th annual Pancake Days begin Friday morning
Video
The fifth annual Florence Wine Fest begins Friday
Video
Grandsons of Shoals musician Ava Aldridge compete in singer-songwriter competition in Nashville
Video
One killed, one critically injured after Franklin County wreck
UPDATE: St. Florian Town Council votes 4-2 to uphold police officer’s termination
Video
Rogersville firefighter injured fighting house fire
Florence City Schools creates new fund to purchase meals for students unable to pay
Video
Crews battle house fire in Florence
Video
Jack-O-Lantern Farms to close its doors
Video
City of Tuscumbia officials approve budget for 2020
Video
Lauderdale superintendent loses election; race goes to a runoff
Tuscumbia Police still looking for answers into the murder of Mary Malone
Video
Russellville Police looking for burglar who stole thousands of pills from pharmacy
Video
Tuscumbia Police continue investigation into elderly woman’s death
Video
Huntsville
Huntsville Hospital addressing coronavirus plans Friday afternoon
Video
Tennessee Valley school systems planning ahead in case of coronavirus closure
Video
Alabama A&M transitions to online classes, students asked to vacate dorms
Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled amid COVID-19 concerns and precautions
Video
UAH moving to remote instruction over COVID-19 concerns
Alabama News
Alabama Senate approves medical marijuana bill
U.S. Senator Doug Jones criticizes lack of COVID-19 testing, state says it’s ready
Video
Jacksonville State student tested for COVID-19, all classes transitioning online
ADPH says no confirmed cases of coronavirus at this time
Cher cancels concert in Birmingham, global concert industry in flux as COVID-19 spreads
Sports
No fans, now no players: PGA Tour shuts down for a month
Southern Professional Hockey League suspends season due to COVID-19 concerns, effects Huntsville Havoc
Video
NCAA cancels all remaining winter and spring championships
Video
MiLB delays start of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns; Trash Pandas opening day on as scheduled
Video
Tiger Woods elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame
no iframe support!