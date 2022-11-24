FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The historic Shoals Theatre in Florence will host a concert to benefit the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area (MSNHA) on November 25.

The MSNHA is a cultural preservation organization. They work to promote the history and cultural significance of Northwest Alabama.

Steve Price, Director of the Shoals Theatre, told News 19 that he has enjoyed working with the MSNHA on previous concerts.

“This is such a good cause,” Price said. “These guys do so much to promote, like I said, the history as well as the musical history of this area.”

The concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. There performance features Thad and Company, Billy Allen and the Pollies, and Lilly Hiatt.

Tickets for the benefit concert cost $25. To purchase your ticket and learn more about the concert, you can visit the Shoals Theatre website here.

You can also learn more about the MSNHA on their website here.