FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Salvation Army of the Shoals relocated over 30 temporary residents after their dormitories were flooded with water.

Corp Officer of the Salvation Army of the Shoals Captain Richard Watts told News 19 that a water pipe bust on Saturday, December 24. The pipe was connected to the building’s fire suppression system.

Watts later said that the rooms and hallways were filled with up to six inches of water in some places. Since the incident, people have taken refuge in the Salvation Army’s church sanctuary.

“We had 33 people that night,” Watts said. “But over the last few days, with it being as cold as it was, we had upwards of 50.”

Watts told News 19 that the water ruined a significant portion of their flooring and furniture. It may have also damaged their ceiling.

If you would like to help, the Salvation Army is accepting monetary donations. You can find out more on their website here.