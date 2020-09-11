Tuscumbia Police continue to investigate murder of 83-year-old Mary Malone

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — It’s been seven months since Tuscumbia Police reported that 83-year-old Mary Malone had been murdered.

Malone was found dead inside her Davis Court home on February 7. Police ruled her death a homicide and have spent months investigating and interviewing people in the community for possible leads.

While the case remains unsolved, Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said there is a new development. The police department is currently awaiting DNA results from evidence found at the scene.

However, the community still plays a vital role in helping to get a killer off the streets.

If you have any information about Mary Malone’s death, no matter how little, call the Shoals Area CrimeStoppers tip line at (256) 386-8685 and help her family find closure. You can also use the P3 Tips app for iOS and Android devices.

Tips are anonymous and a cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.