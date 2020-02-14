Tuscumbia Police continue investigation into elderly woman’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Last Friday afternoon, dozens of neighbors, friends, and family gathered at the corner of Davis Court and East Commons Street in Tuscumbia after hearing police made a grisly discovery.



Chief Tony Logan said they found 83-year-old Mary Malone dead. “Monday, they performed an autopsy on the victim and late Monday afternoon, we got the initial report that it was–absolutely can be ruled as a homicide,” said the chief.

Chief Logan said during the weekend, the department treats any death investigation as a homicide until something proves otherwise. “Since that time, we’ve also been interviewing numerous witnesses,” said the chief. “Since that time, we’ve also canvassed the neighborhood, asking for anybody that had, maybe, security cameras that had footage.”

No arrests have been made but Chief Logan said the department has received very good information from the public. “The community’s been so supportive in this one to give us information and leads and we’re trying to follow up on every single one of those leads.”

It’s said that Malone was well-known in the community, with many referring to her as “Mama May.” Chief Logan says she was known to the police department for her green thumb. “She always had really pretty flowers out in front of her residence there, and took a lot of pride in that.”

Chief Logan is asking for anyone with information into Mary Malone’s death, whether you think it’s important or not, to call the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers to help bring a criminal to justice. A cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest. Call in your anonymous tips to (256) 386-8685 or download the P3 Tips App from the App Store or Google Play.