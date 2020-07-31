Russellville Police looking for suspected purse snatchers

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — Law enforcement officials have said that crime decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic—but as the state began to reopen and people returned to work, so did the criminals.

Russellville Police are looking for a man and woman who are suspects in a purse snatching.

Man and woman suspected of purse snatching. Photo: Russellville Police

Police say the crime happened on Friday, July 24 in the parking lot of the Walmart on Highway 43.

The female suspect snatched a woman’s purse as she was loading groceries into her vehicle. The suspect then got into the vehicle shown below. The victim attempted to stop her and was injured as both suspects drove away.

The SUV the two suspected purse snatchers got away in. Photo: Russellville Police

Anyone with information on the identity of the two suspects is asked to contact the Shoals Area CrimeStoppers. Doing so could help police locate the victim’s purse and you could put some money in your own.

A cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and all tips are anonymous. To submit a tip, call (256) 256-386-8685. You can also use the P3 Tips app available for Apple and Android devices.