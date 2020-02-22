Russellville Police looking for burglar who stole thousands of pills from pharmacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — Thousands of pills are on the street after a pharmacy burglary in Russellville.

Russellville Police said around 3 a.m. Thursday, the person shown in the surveillance video broke in through the drive-thru window of the Hometown Pharmacy on Gandy Street.

Police say they responded after the alarm went off but not before the suspect got away with around 2,000 pills of Percocet and Phenergan.

Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to call the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers at (256) 386-8685. Tips are anonymous and a cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.