Russellville Police continue search for suspected purse snatcher

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — Russellville Police still need assistance in identifying the woman in these photos.

She’s believed to be the same woman suspected of stealing another woman’s purse in the Russellville Walmart parking lot on Friday, July 24. The victim in this case was injured as she pursued the purse snatcher.

Police initially needed assistance identifying her male accomplice but he’s since been identified.

Help police in identifying the woman so she and her partner in crime can be reunited—behind bars.

Call the Shoals Area CrimeStoppers tip line at (256) 386-8685. Tips are anonymous and a cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.