Police searching for thieves who stole high-end smokers and a woman who stole a credit card

THE SHOALS, Ala. — The Russellville Police Department needs your help. On December 17, thieves made off with $10,000 worth of smokers. Russellville Police said they were taken in the early morning hours. Their vehicle was captured on surveillance video and from the footage, police believe they traveled north to Colbert County.

Smoker 1 / Russellville Police Dept.

Smoker 2 / Russellville Police Dept.

Smoker 3 / Russellville Police Dept.

Vehicle belonging to thieves / Russellville Police Dept.

Over in Florence, the police department needs your help identifying this woman.

Police say she stole a credit card from a private residence in Muscle Shoals. That card was then used at the Walmart on Hough Road in Florence.

If you have any information on either of these crimes, call the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line. You’d be helping get criminals off the street and you could put some cash in your pocket.

Call in your tips to (256) 386-8685. The call is anonymous.

