Muscle Shoals Police searching for man in connection with the theft of a trailer

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — The Muscle Shoals Police Department is looking for Anthony McKean of Centerville, Tennessee.

He has warrants in connection with the theft of a trailer. The trailer was stolen in Muscle Shoals and taken to Tennessee. However, McKean wasn’t as slick as he thought. The license plate to the dark Chevy Suburban he drove away in was caught on surveillance video.

The Tennessee tag number is 7K99H4. The warrant has been sent to local law enforcement in Tennessee but if you know McKean or his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Shoals Area CrimeStoppers tip line at (256) 386-8685.

The call is anonymous, and a cash reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.