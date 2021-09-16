Law enforcement searching for multiple people suspected of recent thefts across The Shoals

THE SHOALS, Ala. — Law-enforcement agencies across The Shoals are asking people to be careful and make sure that their personal belongings are well protected. This comes after a string of theft and burglaries have been reported across the area.

On September 13, the Florence Police Department shared these photos.



Person suspected of multiple thefts in Hickory Hills. Photos: Florence Police Department

The person in the photos is believed to have been responsible for thefts in the Hickory Hills neighborhood. Police said the homes impacted include those with open garage doors and unlocked cars. The suspect is also believed to have stolen a bicycle.

Florence Police said to make sure your car doors and the doors and windows to your homes are locked by 9 p.m. every night. They advised that turning on porch lights at night can also deter criminal behavior.

In Colbert County, the sheriff’s office is looking for this person. They are suspected of multiple thefts on the west side of the county.

Person suspected of multiple thefts in western Colbert County. Photo: Colbert County Sheriff’s Office

Also, in Colbert County, Tuscumbia Police are searching for this person caught on surveillance cameras stealing patio furniture from a residence. Sergeant Matthew Senkbeil said the two are not thought to be connected.







Person suspected of stealing patio furniture in Tuscumbia. Photos: Tuscumbia Police Department

“Five lawn chairs, the table—lawn table, ashtray, and as of right now that’s all that we know that he took,” Senkbeil said. “We’re still doing an inventory on everything, the victim is.”

Sergeant Senkbeil said there have also been multiple vehicle break-ins and catalytic converter thefts recently.

If you have any information on these crimes or if you recognize the people in the photos, you’re asked to call the Shoals Area CrimeStoppers at (256) 386-8685. Tips are anonymous and a cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.