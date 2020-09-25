Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office continues search for Bradley Eugene Lard

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — It’s been a year and a half since Bradley Eugene Lard was last seen. Eighteen long months that a mother has had to go without hearing her son’s voice. The only question the family wants answered—what happened to him?

Bradley was last seen just before his birthday in March of 2019.

It was said he was last seen at a residence in the Cloverdale community of Lauderdale County.

At the time of his disappearance, he had no cell phone, credit cards, or bank accounts so authorities have had no luck in tracking him.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Thursday that his office continues to follow leads and look for information anyone may have.

Bradley’s family hasn’t given up hope that someone knows what happened to him.

If you know anything about his disappearance, call the Shoals Area CrimeStoppers tip line at (256) 386-8685.

Tips are anonymous and a cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.