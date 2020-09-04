Florence Police searching for would-be robbery suspects

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Florence Police Department needs your help identifying two would-be robbery suspects.

In a surveillance video posted to the department’s Facebook, you can see the two enter a Florence convenience store.

One of the suspects removed a firearm from his waistband and placed it on the counter. He then hopped over the counter to commit the crime but that’s where the situation takes a 180.

The suspect’s firearm is left unattended just long enough for the clerk to grab it, bringing the robbery to a screeching halt.

If you recognize the two or have any information about the crime, call the Shoals Area CrimeStoppers tip line at (256) 386-8685.

A cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.