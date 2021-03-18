Florence Police searching for shoplifter who stole more than $1100 worth of merchandise from Target

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Florence Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a man who stole merchandise from Target on Cox Creek Parkway.



Police said the man entered the store on the evening of February 25 just after 7 p.m. A short time later, police said he walked out with more than $1100 of merchandise. Items included a Dyson vacuum, Dyson air purifier, and Casper Pillow.



Florence Police are also searching for Giovonni Tyreek Swinney. He’s wanted on a third-degree felony theft warrant stemming from an incident on September 25, 2019.



And the search continues for Davontae Montrell Goodloe following a shooting at Cherry Hill Homes in February. Police said Goodloe should be considered armed and dangerous.



If you have information on any of these men, call the Shoals Area CrimeStoppers tip line at (256) 386-8685. Tips will remain anonymous and a cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on iOS and Android devices.

