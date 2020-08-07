Florence Police searching for man suspected of stealing roughly $2,000 from ATM

FLORENCE, Ala. — The man in the photos below is suspected of stealing more than $2,000 from an ATM in Florence.



The suspect was caught on the bank’s security cameras. Courtesy: Florence Police Department

The crime took place on Saturday, August 1 just before 2:30 p.m. You can clearly see the new Big Lots store on Seville Street in the background.

While the images are crisp and clear, he made sure his face was covered. Perhaps someone recognizes the clothes he’s wearing—the cap, the Frogg Toggs jacket, the ripped jeans, or even his glasses and face mask.

If you have any information about this crime, call the Shoals Area CrimeStoppers at (256) 386-8685.

You can get this man off the street and put some money in your pocket instead.

All tips will remain anonymous.