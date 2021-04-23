Florence Police searching for couple suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries and fraud

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Florence Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of burglarizing vehicles and fraud.

Locking your car doors is one of the best ways to avoid becoming a victim of theft, however, police said these criminals have acted boldly.

Detective Hunter Danley said the crimes happened over a two-day period—April 15 and 16.

The first vehicle burglary happened in the parking lot of North Alabama Medical Center with the thieves getting away with the victim’s debit card. Danley said the vehicle was locked when they got inside.

“From there, the male goes to the Chevron by UNA stadium,” Danley said. “He fraudulently uses the victim’s debit card.”

But that wasn’t their only stop. After leaving the Chevron on Royal Avenue, they made their way to Lowe’s on Cox Creek Parkway.

“He fraudulently uses the victim’s debit card again,” Danley said. “He purchases tools from Lowe’s.”

It was at Lowe’s where surveillance cameras caught a clear look at the male suspect.

The suspects then went to the Walmart on Hough Road. They attempted to use the card again but were unsuccessful. That time, both suspects were seen on camera as they left the store, and so was their vehicle.

Danley said the vehicle was seen on surveillance cameras once more outside of Sam’s Sports Grill, burglarizing another vehicle and taking its catalytic converter.

Danley said the suspects’ vehicle is a white, early 2000s, Nissan Maxima. It’s now believed to have tinted windows and black rims, along with a false license plate.

For those who feel the suspects’ face coverings make them difficult to identify, Detective Danley said, “You can identify people regardless if they have a face mask on or not.” He added, “I’ve been in Walmart; I’ve been in several places with a face mask on and I got several people without a badge—without uniform, can walk up to me and identify me. The guy appears that he’s got a tattoo and if anybody knows this dude, you’d know that he had a tattoo that wasn’t fully finished.”

If you recognize the people in the photos, you’re asked to call the Shoals Area CrimeStoppers tip line at (256) 386-8685. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.