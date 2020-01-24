Five years later, no arrests have been made in a double homicide in Muscle Shoals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Friday, January 24 marks five years since two people were murdered outside of Jody's Restaurant on Highway 20 in Colbert County. The answer to who is responsible for the murders of Gary Wayne Baskins and Kayla Ann Glover still remains a mystery.

The Muscle Shoals Police Department says the two were sitting in Glover's car in the early morning hours when a gunman approached and opened fire. Police say Baskins was found dead in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. Glover attempted to escape but succumbed to her injuries in the parking lot. Still, five years later, no one has been charged.

If you have any information, call the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line and give the Baskins and Glover families closure. Operators are standing by 24 hours a day. Call (256) 386-8685. The call is anonymous and a cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.