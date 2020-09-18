Family offering reward for information into the death of beloved family pet, Sushi

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — A Tuscumbia family is heartbroken over the loss of a family pet and Police say foul play is suspected in its death.

Dr. Mark McIlwain and his family are devastated by the loss of their beloved family pet, Sushi. McIlwain said the family was nursing the baby goat when the mother couldn’t.

Even after being reintegrated into the pasture, McIlwain said Sushi would still go to the house for his bottle.

The day after Labor Day, the family was confused when Sushi didn’t show for breakfast.

Tuscumbia Police later informed the family of a grisly discovery.

“On Tuesday morning we received a call from a local cemetery that’s adjacent to the neighborhood and the goat’s head was located in the cemetery,” Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said. “It was not placed on a grave; it was not done like any kind of ceremonial thing. It looked like the goat’s head had been cut off with a knife.”

When speaking with McIlwain, Chief Logan said the doctor didn’t know of anyone who would want to do this.

“He does so much for the community; I just don’t see that being the catalyst behind whatever took place with the little goat,” Logan said.

The chief said other area law enforcement agencies haven’t reported similar crimes and unfortunately, nothing was caught on surveillance video.

You can help the McIlwain family find out who did this to Sushi by calling the Shoals Area CrimeStoppers tip line at (256) 386-8685.

Your anonymous tips are eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest—and The McIlwain family is also offering a reward of $2,500.