Family offering $3,000 reward for information in Russellville woman’s death

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — It’s been more than three years since the death of Casie Marie Winborn of Russellville.



Her family still searches for answers surrounding her death and believes that someone knows something.

Casie’s brother-in-law Derek Todd said he and his wife Theresha, Casie’s sister, are offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Todd said he and his wife grew suspicious when they couldn’t find her for a planned trip in July of 2018.



“We were going camping for the Fourth of July,” Todd said. “Me and my wife went looking for her and we pulled up to the boyfriend’s house and he had scratches on his arm and all nervous and stuff. She was looking for her sister and he was acting all suspicious and everything, so we went home and we called Russellville Police to do a missing report.”



The following day on July 2, Todd said he and Theresha received a knock at the door. It was Russellville Police with tragic news; Winborn’s body had been found in a wooded area near a landfill off Highway 43.

Todd said the family believes they know who is responsible, but more evidence is needed. He added that Winborn’s body didn’t end up near the landfill on its own and they are pleading with the public for answers.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Russellville Police Department at (256) 332-2230.

You can also make an anonymous tip by calling the Shoals Area CrimeStoppers at (256) 386-8685. That service is offering an additional cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.