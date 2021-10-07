Colbert County Sheriff’s Office continues search for sex abuse suspect

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — It’s been a little more than two weeks since the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office announced it is searching for a wanted sex abuse suspect.

35-year-old Michael Anthony Netherton didn’t show up for his court date in August, and Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson wants people to be on the lookout.

“Last known was over there at the work release in Lauderdale County,” Williamson said. “He was released from there and out on bond, so he never showed up for his court hearing.”

Williamson said Netherton has two grand jury indictments for the sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Netherton is 6’2” and weighs around 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.



“I don’t think he’s a danger to anyone; we just need to pick him up and get him off the street,” the sheriff said.



You can help the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office in doing that. Just call the Shoals Area CrimeStoppers tip line at (256) 386-8685. A cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.