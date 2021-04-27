Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in the Shoals

FLORENCE, Ala. — Catalytic converters have long been a target for thieves, but many communities across the country have seen an uptick in thefts.

In the Shoals, the Florence Police Department is looking for a couple suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries that include catalytic converters.

The couple was seen on surveillance video taking at least one converter from a vehicle in the Sam’s Sports Grill parking lot, and they are suspected of at least two more.

“There’s some ways, not really prevent it, but you can engrave initials or certain things on these converters,” Detective Hunter Danley said. “That way, if they’re ever stolen and at some point, you’re able to track it down, there’s almost a way to identify it being yours based off the engraving or something on it.”

The couple’s vehicle was caught on video and is described as an early 2000s, white Nissan Maxima with tinted windows and black rims.

