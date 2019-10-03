Skip to content
WHNT News 19 This Morning
Shoals CrimeStoppers
Tuscumbia Police still looking for answers into the murder of Mary Malone
Video
Russellville Police looking for burglar who stole thousands of pills from pharmacy
Video
Tuscumbia Police continue investigation into elderly woman’s death
Video
Muscle Shoals Police looking for suspected car thief and the stolen vehicle
Video
Five years later, no arrests have been made in a double homicide in Muscle Shoals
Video
More Shoals CrimeStoppers Headlines
Police searching for thieves who stole high-end smokers and a woman who stole a credit card
Video
Sheffield Police looking to identify shoplifter
Video
Family holds candlelight vigil for Lauderdale County man missing since March
UPDATE: Florence Police still looking for suspect who broke into vehicles in Planet Fitness parking lot
Florence Police looking for woman who broke into cars in Planet Fitness parking lot
Police looking for thieves who burglarized two Florence churches
Greater St. Paul AME Church in Florence burglarized
Shoplifting suspect uses “new” disguise to hide her activity
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office still searching for man who disappeared in March
Justice sought in the Rogersville murder of Connie Ridgeway
Shoals
Tennessee Valley school systems planning ahead in case of coronavirus closure
Video
Some roads in Leighton still experiencing flooding
Video
UNA announces two programs to be renamed after alumni
Video
UNA takes precautions as COVID-19 spreads across the country
Video
The Kiwanis Club of Florence 69th annual Pancake Days begin Friday morning
Video
More Shoals Headlines
Decatur
Tennessee Valley school systems planning ahead in case of coronavirus closure
Video
Somerville man dies after car hits utility pole
Calhoun Community College conducting mock mass casualty drill Thursday
Video
Travel agency has no cancellations amid COVID-19 concerns
Video
Decatur man charged with domestic violence in stabbing investigation
More Decatur Headlines
Athens
Tennessee Valley school systems planning ahead in case of coronavirus closure
Video
Local school system prepares for potential COVID-19 closure with offline classwork plan
Video
Athens city leaders approve traffic light near future Publix store
Video
Athens city leaders lower liquor license tax rate
Video
Athens man gets 20-year sentence for trafficking meth
More Athens Headlines
Huntsville
Huntsville Hospital addressing coronavirus plans Friday afternoon
Video
Tennessee Valley school systems planning ahead in case of coronavirus closure
Video
Alabama A&M transitions to online classes, students asked to vacate dorms
Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled amid COVID-19 concerns and precautions
Video
UAH moving to remote instruction over COVID-19 concerns
More Huntsville Headlines
BBB Consumer Alerts
Need to Know Tips on Tax Refund Advances
BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report Reveals Cryptocurrency as Second Riskiest Scam
Scammers Create Their Own Political Robocalls to Trick Consumers into Donating
One of World’s Largest Transportation Companies Receives Influx of Complaints
Video
Scammers Use “Voice Cloning” to Trick Businesses into Large Wire Transfers
Video
More BBB Consumer Alerts Headlines
Sports
No fans, now no players: PGA Tour shuts down for a month
Southern Professional Hockey League suspends season due to COVID-19 concerns, effects Huntsville Havoc
Video
NCAA cancels all remaining winter and spring championships
Video
MiLB delays start of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns; Trash Pandas opening day on as scheduled
Video
Tiger Woods elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame
More Sports Headlines