Shoals community college awarded $100K for Metallica Scholars Initiative

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — A local community college has been selected to receive $100,000 for the Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI).

Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) received the funds from Metallica’s All Within My Hands organization and will be led by the American Association of Community College (AACC).

The Metallica Scholars Initiative, which is now in its third year, directly supports students while elevating the importance of career and technical education, and highlighting the influence of Metallica at a global level.

“As a touring entity, we are in direct involvement with multiple essential career choices along our path,” said James Hetfield, Metallica’s drummer, vocalist, and co-founder.

Hetfield named electrical, professional driving, culinary, mechanical maintenance, public safety, and logistical organizers as just a few trades essential to Metallica’s touring and performances.

“We are passionate and grateful to these trades and tradespeople,” Hetfield concluded.

NW-SCC plans to use the funds to directly benefit students in programs that will lead to careers in advanced manufacturing and construction.

“We are proud to work with Metallica to advance the career and technical education provided by the nation’s community colleges,” said Walter G. Bumphus, AACC’s president and CEO. “For Metallica to continue to invest in these students and communities is a testament to the power of the workforce education community colleges provide and we are proud to do this work with them.”

No other Alabama colleges were immediately noted as MSI sites.