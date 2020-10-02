Shoals Community Clinic offering free medical exams, cancer screenings for qualifying patients Oct. 22

FLORENCE, Ala. – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and in an effort to ensure people get screened, the Shoals Community Clinic is offering life-saving services for free to qualifying patients.

The clinic will offer medical exams and cancer screenings by appointment on October 22. The services are free for low-income women ages 40-64 who do not have health insurance or women 65 and over who do not have Medicare Part A.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment call the clinic at 256-760-4713.