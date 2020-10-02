Shoals Community Clinic offering free flu shots Oct. 12

Unrecognizable female doctor applies an adhesive bandage to preteen girl’s arm after the girl receives a flu shot at an outdoor free clinic.

FLORENCE, Ala. – In partnership with UNA Anderson College of Nursing & Health Professions and the Food Bank of North Alabama, the Shoals Community Clinic will host a community flu fair on Monday, October 12.

Everyone is invited to receive a free flu shot between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Food Bank of North Alabama will also provide a Mobile Food Pantry with free food for members of the community.

The fair will be held at the Shoals Community Clinic located at 309-B WC Handy Place in Florence. For more information call the clinic at 256-760-4713.