Shoals Community Clinic offering free flu shots next week

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Shoals Community Clinic will offer free flu shots next week.

In partnership with the University of North Alabama’s Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions, the clinic will administer flu shots on Monday, October 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting a flu shot is more important than ever,” the clinic said in a news release. “Flu vaccination is especially important to those with underlying medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease.”

“Health experts have noted that people can develop both flu and COVID-19 at the same time, and the results can be deadly,” the statement continued.

The clinic is located at 309-B, W.C. Handy Place in Florence. For more information, call 256-760-4713.