FLORENCE, Ala. – The Shoals Chamber of Commerce recently unveiled the inaugural class for their new EMERGE: Shoals Leadership program.

The nine-month course focuses on teaching younger people in the Shoals how to lead responsibly and exposes them to all aspects of leadership. Olivia Bradford, Director of Communications and Events for the Shoals Chamber of Commerce, told News 19 that she hopes this program will create a stronger and more forward-thinking foundation in the future.

“This is for young professionals. This is for emerging leaders,” Bradford said. “The ones who their employers see as future leaders of their industries.”

To apply for this program, applicants had to prepare an essay explaining their goals for the Shoals and how they would like to positively impact the community. Those essays were then judged by several community leaders from around the entire state.

The program received more than 60 applications from all across the Shoals, but only 20 applicants were accepted. For more information on the program you can find the Shoals Chamber of Commerce website here.