FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — More than 50 local businesses in the Shoals, including Florence Coca-Cola, are joining together to collect donations for the United Way Foundation.

Donations will be collected until October 2. Each participating store has a small jar near its cash registers where people can drop off their spare change.

Dale Bowling, the initiative’s organizer and Coca-Cola Business Development Manager for North Alabama, told News 19 that he was very thankful for the community’s response so far.

“When we asked the different restaurants and Foodland if they wanted to participate, everyone has said yes,” Bowling said. “I’m really proud of the Shoals for that.”

There will also be a benefit concert held at the historic Shoals Theatre on September 30. The lineup will feature five local bands including Coffee Black, The Neds, Furniture, Yes Trespassing, and Holy Living Creatures.

Tickets for the show cost $15 with all proceeds go to support United Way. You can purchase your tickets on the Shoals Theatre’s website here.