Shoals Ambulance launches free, accelerated EMT course

FLORENCE, Ala. – Shoals Ambulance is starting a six-week, free academy to become an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).

The free stuff doesn’t end there.

Applications are already being accepted for EMT-Basic and Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) course, with free tuition, free certification, and free testing. A two-year employment commitment is also included.

Not only that, Shoals Ambulance takes it even further, offering a training wage and full benefits package as a full-time employee during class hours throughout the course.

What’s the catch? The company is only accepting 15 students for the class that starts on August 30.

The program, however, will become a regular thing, so anyone not accepted into the initial course can still sign up for future classes.

Applicants will need to attend a mandatory open interview and assessment on Friday, August 13.

Interviews will be at the Shoals Ambulance Headquarters, at 610 Thompson St. in Florence from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. They suggest two hours be allotted for the interviews and assessments.

You can fill out an application on their website here. Masks or face coverings are required to attend the interviews.