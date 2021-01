The Sheriff Office is looking to locate Jayden Gray, 15 of Decatur and Savanah Turney 15 of Eva.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating two teens who ran away from home.

15-year-old Jayden Gray of Decatur and 15-year-old Savanah Turney 15 of Eva left home and have not returned, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office believes they are together.

If you have any information please contact Investigators at 256-350-4613.

[Runaway Juveniles]

