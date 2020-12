LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the suspect who cut the catalytic converters of church vans.

The sheriff’s office says that on December 23 a suspect cut catalytic converters off of church vans at Sweet Springs Baptist Church in Ardmore.

The suspect was caught on video.

Do you recognize this truck/suspect?



On December 23 the suspect in this video cut catalytic converters off of church vans at Sweet Springs Baptist Church.



Please call 256-232-0111 with information. pic.twitter.com/lDP3MaeI06 — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) December 29, 2020

If you have any information, call 256-232-0111.