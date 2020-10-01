Sheriff’s Office looking for missing senior last seen in Birmingham

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating Joyce Crosby.

Crosby is an 85-year-old white female and maybe living with a condition that may impair her judgment. She is 5’7” and 150 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

She was last known to be in the Birmingham area on October 1, 2020, at approximately 7 am driving a gold 2003 Mercury Marquis bearing Alabama Tag number is TPL380.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Joyce Crosby please contact the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 664-9852 or call 911.