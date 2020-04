Ellie Ruth Buckelew 16, left her house in the Danville area between 10pm April 28 and 3am April 29.

Ellie Ruth Buckelew left her house between 10:00 p.m. on April 28th and 3:00 a.m. April 29th, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Ellie is 4’7” and around 97 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have information about her whereabouts, please contact MCSO Investigators at 256-560-6192.